Nine glorious garden scenes spanning 62 years of Sunderland history

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:22 BST

Get your gardening gloves on. We are digging up 62 years of floral memories from Sunderland’s past.

Wearside is at its best in the Summer.

Gardens are looking great, especially Mr and Mrs Wilson’s who won a competition run by Gentoo, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It gives us a chance to admire a whole basket of scenes from 1947 to 2009, all courtesy of the Echo archives.

Garden scenes for you to enjoy from 1947 to 2009.

1. Sew good in Sunderland

Garden scenes for you to enjoy from 1947 to 2009. | se

Photo Sales
A beauty spot in an industrial area in Boldon Colliery's Coronation Park. The gardener, Mr A Rawson, was busy working on one of the many flower beds in 1947.

2. Busy in Boldon

A beauty spot in an industrial area in Boldon Colliery's Coronation Park. The gardener, Mr A Rawson, was busy working on one of the many flower beds in 1947. | se

Photo Sales
Apprentice gardener David Taylor (18) was busy at work in the Mowbray Park greenhouses when this photo was taken in August 1956.

3. Hard at work in Mowbray Park

Apprentice gardener David Taylor (18) was busy at work in the Mowbray Park greenhouses when this photo was taken in August 1956. | se

Photo Sales
An undated view of the Winter Gardens in Sunderland from the air.

4. Aerial splendour

An undated view of the Winter Gardens in Sunderland from the air. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WearsideGardensGentooNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.