Nine scorching summer scenes from Sunderland's past

At last! Glorious weather has arrived and it is going nowhere fast.

So how about a look back at some relaxingly retro summer scenes from Sunderland’s past.

From 1947 onwards, we have views of Wearsiders making the most of the sunshine.

Join us for magnificent memories from Seaburn, Roker, Grangetown and Middleton Camp.

1 . Back to the beach Dig in to these memories of red hot days in Sunderland.

2 . A break from training Army cadet force members were enjoying this spot of sunbathing in 1947.

3 . Memories from Middleton Camp Pupils of Bishopwearmouth Girl's School enjoy the sunshine at the Middleton in Teesdale summer camp in 1949.