Nine scorching summer scenes from Sunderland's past

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:07 BST

Gloriously retro scenes from Seaburn, Roker, Grangetown and more

At last! Glorious weather has arrived and it is going nowhere fast.

So how about a look back at some relaxingly retro summer scenes from Sunderland’s past.

From 1947 onwards, we have views of Wearsiders making the most of the sunshine.

Join us for magnificent memories from Seaburn, Roker, Grangetown and Middleton Camp.

Dig in to these memories of red hot days in Sunderland.

1. Back to the beach

Dig in to these memories of red hot days in Sunderland.

Army cadet force members were enjoying this spot of sunbathing in 1947.

2. A break from training

Army cadet force members were enjoying this spot of sunbathing in 1947.

Pupils of Bishopwearmouth Girl's School enjoy the sunshine at the Middleton in Teesdale summer camp in 1949.

3. Memories from Middleton Camp

Pupils of Bishopwearmouth Girl's School enjoy the sunshine at the Middleton in Teesdale summer camp in 1949.

Relaxing in their deck chairs in this undated photo from the Echo archives.

4. Taking it easy

Relaxing in their deck chairs in this undated photo from the Echo archives.

