Nine pictures of deck-chair days in Sunderland from 1950 to 1991

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jun 2024, 15:07 BST

What could be better than relaxing on the beach in a deck chair.

That’s exactly what these people were doing in Sunderland between 1950 and 1991.

Some were taking it easy at the Cat and Dog Steps while the kids made sandcastles, others caught up on a spot of knitting.

We’ve even got deck chair attendants on a stormy August day at Seaburn, hoping anyone at all will come along.

Re-live those memories with these Echo archive photos.

Whether you relax in them or use them for a spot of knitting, the good old deck chair is great for all purposes.

1. There's nothing better

Whether you relax in them or use them for a spot of knitting, the good old deck chair is great for all purposes. | se

Photo Sales
Near the Cat and Dog steps on a relaxing 1950s day.

2. Days by the seaside

Near the Cat and Dog steps on a relaxing 1950s day. | se

Photo Sales
Mams and dads relax while the kids go for a paddle in this view from 1954.

3. Standing room only

Mams and dads relax while the kids go for a paddle in this view from 1954. | se

Photo Sales
These super optimistic attendants were waiting by the deck chairs for customers on a murky August day in 1954 Seaburn.

4. They'll be lucky

These super optimistic attendants were waiting by the deck chairs for customers on a murky August day in 1954 Seaburn. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.