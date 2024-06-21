Nine pictures of deck-chair days in Sunderland from 1950 to 1991

That’s exactly what these people were doing in Sunderland between 1950 and 1991.

Some were taking it easy at the Cat and Dog Steps while the kids made sandcastles, others caught up on a spot of knitting.

We’ve even got deck chair attendants on a stormy August day at Seaburn, hoping anyone at all will come along.

Re-live those memories with these Echo archive photos.

1 . There's nothing better Whether you relax in them or use them for a spot of knitting, the good old deck chair is great for all purposes. | se Photo Sales

2 . Days by the seaside Near the Cat and Dog steps on a relaxing 1950s day. | se Photo Sales

3 . Standing room only Mams and dads relax while the kids go for a paddle in this view from 1954. | se Photo Sales

4 . They'll be lucky These super optimistic attendants were waiting by the deck chairs for customers on a murky August day in 1954 Seaburn. | se Photo Sales