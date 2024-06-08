The friends who finally met in Sunderland after 45 years as pen pals

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Jun 2024, 16:02 BST
Bede School pupil kept her pen pal for decades

Two childhood pals proved the Atlantic Ocean - and the fact that they had never met - were no barriers to a long friendship.

Joyce Wright from Sunderland and Elaine Carpenter from Canada became pen pals at the tender age of 12.

Joyce Wright, left from Sunderland and Elaine Carpenter from Canada on the day they finally met.Joyce Wright, left from Sunderland and Elaine Carpenter from Canada on the day they finally met.
Forty-five years later, at the age of 57, they were still writing to each other in June 1991.

And finally they met face to face when Elaine came over to the UK for a holiday.

The letter writing started when Joyce and with her classmates at Bede School, were enlisted to find pen friends in 1945.

An aerial view of Bede School in Sunderland.An aerial view of Bede School in Sunderland.
Most of them stopped writing as their interest waned, but Joyce and Elaine kept on.

Joyce was at a loss to explain why their friendship lasted so long when the Sunderland Echo caught up with them both in 1991.

A friendship that lasted through the decades for Joyce Wright, left from Sunderland and Elaine Carpenter from Canada.A friendship that lasted through the decades for Joyce Wright, left from Sunderland and Elaine Carpenter from Canada.
Elaine was loving her stay in Sunderland and planned to spend five weeks sightseeing.

If you can tell us more about this wonderful friendship, get in touch.

And if you had a pen pal whose friendship lasted for decades, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

