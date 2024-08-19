Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talented gardener is celebrating after claiming top prize in Gentoo’s gardening competition.

Every year the housing association encourages customers and schools to showcase their gardening skills and make a positive impact on the appearance of their local area.

Mr and Mrs Wilson have lived in their Gentoo home for almost 10 years and spend hours working in their garden, keeping it looking its best. Mrs Wilson has recently recovered from surgery and said it was her goal for the year to win the competition and showcase her garden.

She won the Best Garden award in the customer category of the competition and was awarded with £200 worth of vouchers, a personalised trophy and a certificate.

The Wilsons plant a range of flowers, fresh fruit and vegetables which the couple often share with neighbours and the local community.

The couple impressed a panel of judges, including enthusiastic gardening colleagues from Gentoo’s housing and grounds maintenance teams, showcasing a garden filled with colourful roses, tulips, chrysanthemums and planters growing fresh tomatoes.

Mrs Wilson said: “I was over the moon when I heard I had won the competition. I have been so pleased to get back to working in the garden following a surgery I had earlier this year.

"I love to fill the garden with colourful flowers and we grow fresh fruit and vegetables. People often stop to look at the garden and I chat to them about what we grow. It’s hard work but it’s worth it.”

Alan Gordon, Neighbourhood Estates manager at Gentoo said: “As always, we have had some fantastic entries for this year’s gardening competition, reflecting the pride our customers have in their homes and neighbourhoods.

"We were delighted to present Mrs Wilson with the winning prize this year. The garden is brilliant, and it is clear to see how much hard work has gone into creating and maintaining it, making this a well-deserved win.”

Now in its eighth year, Gentoo's city-wide Ready, Set Grow competition encourages customers and local school to showcase their gardening skills.

The annual competition launches in spring each year and is announced via Gentoo's social media channels and website.