Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s miracle of 1973 - seen through an Echo documentary - will be back on our screens this weekend.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The specially made production will be part of a weekend of documentaries on Shots! TV.

Our coverage of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup glory. | se

Read More When Sunderland hero Bob Stokoe got the surprise of his life in front of the TV cameras

Speaking to the fans who were there

The 36-minute production is filled with interviews with people who were at the Wembley final - plus some who remembered what life was like on Wearside on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's some fancy headwear shown off by these two Sunderland fans at Wembley in 1973. | se

Sunderland memorably beat Leeds United 1-0 to win the FA Cup.

Monty’s miracle double save

Fans still have vivid memories of Ian Porterfield’s goal, Jimmy Montgomery’s miracle double save and Bob Stokoe running on the pitch after the final whistle.

Jimmy Montgomery pulls off his miracle double save in the 1973 FA Cup Final.

The Echo’s documentary looks at everything from the clamour to get Cup Final tickets to the atmosphere inside the old Wembley stadium.

Bobby lifted the famous trophy

Documentaries on Shots! will air from 8am to midnight across both October 19 and 20.

Shots! is on Freeview channel 262, Freely 565 and available on demand at www.shotstv.com