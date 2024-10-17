The 1973 FA Cup fairytale: On TV in a Sunderland Echo documentary

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Oct 2024, 05:43 BST
Sunderland’s miracle of 1973 - seen through an Echo documentary - will be back on our screens this weekend.

The specially made production will be part of a weekend of documentaries on Shots! TV.

Our coverage of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup glory. | se

Speaking to the fans who were there

The 36-minute production is filled with interviews with people who were at the Wembley final - plus some who remembered what life was like on Wearside on the day.

That's some fancy headwear shown off by these two Sunderland fans at Wembley in 1973. | se

Sunderland memorably beat Leeds United 1-0 to win the FA Cup.

Monty’s miracle double save

Fans still have vivid memories of Ian Porterfield’s goal, Jimmy Montgomery’s miracle double save and Bob Stokoe running on the pitch after the final whistle.

Jimmy Montgomery pulls off his miracle double save in the 1973 FA Cup Final.

The Echo’s documentary looks at everything from the clamour to get Cup Final tickets to the atmosphere inside the old Wembley stadium.

Bobby lifted the famous trophy

It even includes an interview with the Black Cats captain Bobby Kerr.

Documentaries on Shots! will air from 8am to midnight across both October 19 and 20.

Shots! is on Freeview channel 262, Freely 565 and available on demand at www.shotstv.com

