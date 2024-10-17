The 1973 FA Cup fairytale: On TV in a Sunderland Echo documentary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The specially made production will be part of a weekend of documentaries on Shots! TV.
Speaking to the fans who were there
The 36-minute production is filled with interviews with people who were at the Wembley final - plus some who remembered what life was like on Wearside on the day.
Sunderland memorably beat Leeds United 1-0 to win the FA Cup.
Monty’s miracle double save
Fans still have vivid memories of Ian Porterfield’s goal, Jimmy Montgomery’s miracle double save and Bob Stokoe running on the pitch after the final whistle.
The Echo’s documentary looks at everything from the clamour to get Cup Final tickets to the atmosphere inside the old Wembley stadium.
Bobby lifted the famous trophy
Documentaries on Shots! will air from 8am to midnight across both October 19 and 20.
Shots! is on Freeview channel 262, Freely 565 and available on demand at www.shotstv.com
