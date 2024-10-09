Happy birthday Jimmy Montgomery - a picture gallery tribute to Sunderland legend Monty as he turns 81

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Oct 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 16:18 BST

Happy birthday Jimmy Montgomery. The football hero is 81 today.

We are celebrating one of Wearside’s finest with a look at 11 great moments of Monty from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Jimmy’s earliest days at Roker Park, THAT save at Wembley in 1973 and his role as an ambassador for SAFC all get our attention.

Have a look as we pay tribute to a true legend.

A selection of scenes showing the SAFC great.

1. Monty memories

A selection of scenes showing the SAFC great. | se

Photo Sales
Jimmy Montgomery receiving physio from Johnny Watters in an undated Sunderland Echo archive photo.

2. On the treatment table

Jimmy Montgomery receiving physio from Johnny Watters in an undated Sunderland Echo archive photo. | se

Photo Sales
Jimmy was pictured signing autographs outside Roker Park in 1964.

3. Fans favourite

Jimmy was pictured signing autographs outside Roker Park in 1964. | se

Photo Sales
Billy Hughes and Jimmy Montgomery were ready to board the bus for a match in January 1968.

4. Ready to go

Billy Hughes and Jimmy Montgomery were ready to board the bus for a match in January 1968. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice