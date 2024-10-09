We are celebrating one of Wearside’s finest with a look at 11 great moments of Monty from the Sunderland Echo archives.
Jimmy’s earliest days at Roker Park, THAT save at Wembley in 1973 and his role as an ambassador for SAFC all get our attention.
Have a look as we pay tribute to a true legend.
1. Monty memories
A selection of scenes showing the SAFC great. | se
2. On the treatment table
Jimmy Montgomery receiving physio from Johnny Watters in an undated Sunderland Echo archive photo. | se
3. Fans favourite
Jimmy was pictured signing autographs outside Roker Park in 1964. | se
4. Ready to go
Billy Hughes and Jimmy Montgomery were ready to board the bus for a match in January 1968. | se
