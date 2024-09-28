11 memorable pictures charting 80 years of life in Suderland's Kayll Road

By Chris Cordner

Published 25th Sep 2024, 05:52 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 05:55 BST

Join us in a Sunderland street which has seen plenty of history.

Kayll Road has had our attention many times from 1938 onwards.

There’s the time when the library celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2009, and the fountain of poppies which made a wonderful display in 2018.

We’ve got a charity shave at the hospital in 2010 and a Nativity scene from 1986.

Kayll Road remembered in a string of striking images from the Echo archives.

1. One street, 80 years of memories

Kayll Road remembered in a string of striking images from the Echo archives.

St Gabriel's Church on the crossroads of Kayll Road and Chester Road in May 1938.

2. Checking out a 1938 view

St Gabriel's Church on the crossroads of Kayll Road and Chester Road in May 1938.

This happy photo was taken outside St Gabriel's Church in May 1938.

3. Going back 86 years

This happy photo was taken outside St Gabriel's Church in May 1938.

Youngsters at the National Children's Home in Kayll Road took a break from their Nativity play for this photo in December 1986.

4. Festive memories from 1986

Youngsters at the National Children's Home in Kayll Road took a break from their Nativity play for this photo in December 1986.

