We’re putting Wearside’s finest pooches from the past back in the news in time for National Dog Day which is on August 26.
There’s the dog which loved a pint in 1986, the three-legged hero from 1987 and the four-legged lookalikes from 1998.
1. Catching up on 9 cute canines
Sunderland pooches who made the news from the 1970s to the 1990s. | se
2. A big day for Sultan
Police dog Sultan had fun at an open day at Gill Bridge station in 1979.
Also there were Pamela Houghton, 8, David Innes, 10 and WPC Sue Taylor who kept an eye on them all. | se
3. Terrific Tramp was a champion
Tramp the Pennywell pooch won the best labrador section in the Belfast Dog Championship in 1980, beating 102 other dogs.
Here he is with owner Susan Richardson. | se
4. A toast to Fritz
Fritz was a regular at the Travellers Rest in Boldon in 1986 and he loved a pint. | se
