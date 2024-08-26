Nine of the best ever Sunderland dog pictures from over the years to mark National Dog Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Aug 2024, 05:41 BST

Let’s hear it for Fritz, Boris, Baron and Tramp - some of Sunderland’s canines who grabbed the headlines.

We’re putting Wearside’s finest pooches from the past back in the news in time for National Dog Day which is on August 26.

There’s the dog which loved a pint in 1986, the three-legged hero from 1987 and the four-legged lookalikes from 1998.

Take the lead and have a look at these Echo archive scenes.

Sunderland pooches who made the news from the 1970s to the 1990s.

1. Catching up on 9 cute canines

Sunderland pooches who made the news from the 1970s to the 1990s. | se

Photo Sales
Police dog Sultan had fun at an open day at Gill Bridge station in 1979. Also there were Pamela Houghton, 8, David Innes, 10 and WPC Sue Taylor who kept an eye on them all.

2. A big day for Sultan

Police dog Sultan had fun at an open day at Gill Bridge station in 1979. Also there were Pamela Houghton, 8, David Innes, 10 and WPC Sue Taylor who kept an eye on them all. | se

Photo Sales
Tramp the Pennywell pooch won the best labrador section in the Belfast Dog Championship in 1980, beating 102 other dogs. Here he is with owner Susan Richardson.

3. Terrific Tramp was a champion

Tramp the Pennywell pooch won the best labrador section in the Belfast Dog Championship in 1980, beating 102 other dogs. Here he is with owner Susan Richardson. | se

Photo Sales
Fritz was a regular at the Travellers Rest in Boldon in 1986 and he loved a pint.

4. A toast to Fritz

Fritz was a regular at the Travellers Rest in Boldon in 1986 and he loved a pint. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsSunderlandWearsideNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.