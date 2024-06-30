Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Were you there when the Crafty Cockney stepped up to the oche to reopen a Sunderland pub.

It was the night when the former Porcupine Park in Grangetown had a change of name with darts star Eric Bristow performing the re-opening ceremony.

The Porcupine Park before it reverted back to its former name of the Alexandra. | se

The venue returned to its roots after a £300,000 refurbishment.

No more flashing lights and razzamatazz

Gone were the flashing lights and the American razzamatazz - and also the name, as the pub reverted to its previous name of The Alexandra in the re-opening in 1992.

Eric Bristow opened The Alexandra pub in 1992 with local darts players, Brian Carr, John Stubbs, Simon Newton and Chris McKibbon joining him for a photo. | se

Did you take on the world champion darts player and how did you get on against him.

A massive canoe was on the roof

It had a 60ft long Indian canoe on the roof and in 1987 it underwent a facelift. In came wooden bannister rails, cut glass, and antique furniture.