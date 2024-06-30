When the Crafty Cockney took on all-comers in Porcupine Park - on the night it got a new name
It was the night when the former Porcupine Park in Grangetown had a change of name with darts star Eric Bristow performing the re-opening ceremony.
The venue returned to its roots after a £300,000 refurbishment.
No more flashing lights and razzamatazz
Gone were the flashing lights and the American razzamatazz - and also the name, as the pub reverted to its previous name of The Alexandra in the re-opening in 1992.
Eric was pictured accepting a darts challenge from local darts players Brian Carr, John Stubbs, Simon Newton and Chris McKibbon.
Did you take on the world champion darts player and how did you get on against him.
A massive canoe was on the roof
It had a 60ft long Indian canoe on the roof and in 1987 it underwent a facelift. In came wooden bannister rails, cut glass, and antique furniture.
Tell us if you remember Porcupine Park or the night when it was all change with Eric Bristow performing the re-opening ceremony.
