When the Crafty Cockney took on all-comers in Porcupine Park - on the night it got a new name

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Jun 2024, 04:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Were you there when the Crafty Cockney stepped up to the oche to reopen a Sunderland pub.

It was the night when the former Porcupine Park in Grangetown had a change of name with darts star Eric Bristow performing the re-opening ceremony.

The Porcupine Park before it reverted back to its former name of the Alexandra.The Porcupine Park before it reverted back to its former name of the Alexandra.
The Porcupine Park before it reverted back to its former name of the Alexandra. | se

The venue returned to its roots after a £300,000 refurbishment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No more flashing lights and razzamatazz

Gone were the flashing lights and the American razzamatazz - and also the name, as the pub reverted to its previous name of The Alexandra in the re-opening in 1992.

Eric was pictured accepting a darts challenge from local darts players Brian Carr, John Stubbs, Simon Newton and Chris McKibbon.

Eric Bristow opened The Alexandra pub in 1992 with local darts players, Brian Carr, John Stubbs, Simon Newton and Chris McKibbon joining him for a photo.Eric Bristow opened The Alexandra pub in 1992 with local darts players, Brian Carr, John Stubbs, Simon Newton and Chris McKibbon joining him for a photo.
Eric Bristow opened The Alexandra pub in 1992 with local darts players, Brian Carr, John Stubbs, Simon Newton and Chris McKibbon joining him for a photo. | se

Did you take on the world champion darts player and how did you get on against him.

Maybe you remember the venue in its days as the Porcupine Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A massive canoe was on the roof

It had a 60ft long Indian canoe on the roof and in 1987 it underwent a facelift. In came wooden bannister rails, cut glass, and antique furniture.

Tell us if you remember Porcupine Park or the night when it was all change with Eric Bristow performing the re-opening ceremony.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandAmericanPubsNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.