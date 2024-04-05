The beginnings of Dalton Park, when 4,000 people backed a new shopping centre plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's a quarter of a century since 4,000 people got behind a plan to create a brand new shopping centre.

A petition supporting multi-million pound plans for a shopping and leisure centre in Murton was gathered in 1998.

Murton resident Michael Walton hands over a petition in support of the Dalton Flatts plan to Councillor Joe Atkinson, chairman of Easington District Council.

It was handed in to Easington District Council by Murton man Michael Walton.

Hopes of a £36 million development

The petition showed the measure of public support for £36million of development at Dalton Flatts. Teesside-based Matthew Fox Developments wanted to build a cinema, hotel, ten-pin bowling alley, health club and factory shops on the prime site close to the A19.

If the plans went ahead, more than 600 new jobs would be created for the ex-pit village which was devastated by colliery closures.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson performed the official opening of Dalton Park in 2003.

East Durham Business Club was supporting the application for planning permission.

So many highlights at award-winning outlet

Dalton Park opened in 2003 and it soon became an award winner.

On its 10th anniversary in 2013, statistics showed it had;

Defied retail downturns with sales improving year-on-year and visitor numbers increasing 30 per cent since 2003.

More than 11 million cars entered the centre’s car park, and produced a 25 million visitor count.

Dalton Park won a number of awards including the BCSC Purple Apple Pip in 2004; and the Environment Awards 2012 from Durham County Council.