It’s almost 40 years since these little ones found themselves centre stage in a Sunderland competition.

They won prizes in the 1986 Echo Bonny Baby competition and we hope this selection of Echo archive images brings back great memories.

Magical memories from 1986

The overall winner was Kelly Louise Laws who was pictured with her mother Gillian.

Overall winner of the Sunderland Echo Bonny Baby competition in 1986 was Kelly Louise Laws. Here she is with her mother Gillian. | se

Well done too to James Mutch who won the 0-6 months age group.

James Mutch was the winner of the 0 - 6 months age group in the 1986 competition. | se

Next is Luke Sanders who topped the 7-12 months category.

Luke Sanders had his photo taken after winning the 7-12 month age group in the 1986 Bonny Baby competition. | se

And finally, we have Craig Ellison who won the 13-18 month category.

Craig Ellison topped the 13-18 month category at the 1986 Bonny Baby competition. | se

Lots more reminders to enjoy

Back to the 1970s

They were pictured when the event was held as part of Sunderland Carnival.