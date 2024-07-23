A look back at Sunderland's award-winning 'bonny babies' from 1986
and live on Freeview channel 276
They won prizes in the 1986 Echo Bonny Baby competition and we hope this selection of Echo archive images brings back great memories.
Magical memories from 1986
The overall winner was Kelly Louise Laws who was pictured with her mother Gillian.
Well done too to James Mutch who won the 0-6 months age group.
Next is Luke Sanders who topped the 7-12 months category.
And finally, we have Craig Ellison who won the 13-18 month category.
Lots more reminders to enjoy
But if you want more of a reminder of the Bonny Baby competitions from years gone by, take a look at these stories.
Tell us if you spot someone you know.
They were pictured when the event was held as part of Sunderland Carnival.
Get in touch if these photos bring back wonderful memories. Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.