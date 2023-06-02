Is it this line-up of events which we chose from the Sunderland Echo archives?
Our virtual fair includes a jazz band, bonny baby competition, hook-a-prize, tombola and a bouncy castle.
We even threw a welly hoying event into the mix.
We went back in time to Seaburn, Downhill, Ryhope, Barmston and Penshaw for our archive collection.
Have a browse through our fair and tell us what else we should be including from the past.
1. Don't you just love an English summer fair but what attractions do you need to make it a good one?
2. No carnival is complete without a parade of floats. Here's one at the East End and Hendon Carnival in 1980.
3. Spot of music anyone? It's the Downhill and Redhouse All Stars jazz band marching through the streets of Downhill towards the Carnival ground in 1982.
4. Bouncing around at the Sunderland Carnival show field at Seaburn in 1984.
