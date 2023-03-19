News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
6 minutes ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
19 minutes ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
1 hour ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
2 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
2 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
Lots of smiling little ones but can you recognise them?
Lots of smiling little ones but can you recognise them?
Lots of smiling little ones but can you recognise them?

Eight pictures of Sunderland 'Bonny Babies' in the 1990s - they'll now be in their 30s!

Take a look at when they were tots.

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Mar 2023, 13:19 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 13:19 GMT

Here are 8 photos of bonny babies in Sunderland and every one of the pictures comes from the 1992 to 1994 period.

Can you believe it was 30 years ago. They are all adults now but look at these bonny babies from the early 1990s.

Laura McDonald, Dylan Purvis and Jordan Woodhouse were winners in 1992.

1. Loving the 1992 memories

Laura McDonald, Dylan Purvis and Jordan Woodhouse were winners in 1992. Photo: se

Photo Sales
Winners of the 13 - 18 months group receiving their awards fin 1992 were Adam Barella, Daniel Fenwick and Daniel Graham Sleep.

2. Winners all

Winners of the 13 - 18 months group receiving their awards fin 1992 were Adam Barella, Daniel Fenwick and Daniel Graham Sleep. Photo: se

Photo Sales
All the first prize winners line up for their awards. Right to left were Vanessa Louise Curry, Abbie Louise Davis, Adam Barella and Michael Anthony Crowe.

3. Smiles from 1992

All the first prize winners line up for their awards. Right to left were Vanessa Louise Curry, Abbie Louise Davis, Adam Barella and Michael Anthony Crowe. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The Mayoress of Sunderland, Mrs Eleanor Myers hands prizes to Sandra Curry with baby Vanessa Louise; Maria Blacklin with baby Rachel Louise; and Christine Ellison with baby Victoria.

4. Proud in 1992

The Mayoress of Sunderland, Mrs Eleanor Myers hands prizes to Sandra Curry with baby Vanessa Louise; Maria Blacklin with baby Rachel Louise; and Christine Ellison with baby Victoria. Photo: se

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sunderland