Nine pictures of people auditioning for parts at the Sunderland Empire from 1986 to 2014

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jun 2024, 13:53 BST

What a thrill this must have been. The day you auditioned for a part at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland.

Whether it was Annie Get Your Gun, Cinderella, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang or Boogie Nights, the demand for places was huge.

Look at these hopefuls giving their all in auditions between 1986 and 2014.

It’s a flood of faces from the Echo archives. See if you can spot someone you know.

We would love your memories of these great audition scenes from Sunderland's past. Share them by emailing chris.cordner@nationalworld.com

1. Your turn in the spotlight

There was a happy atmosphere in the queue for the auditions for Annie in July 1986.

2. Maybe you will remember this

The Tin Man joined the youngsters who were hoping to be off to see the Wizard at the Empire in July 2005.

3. A wizard of a show

Scrooge was coming to the Empire Theatre in 2006 and these youngsters were hoping to get a part as one of Tiny Tim's siblings.

4. A Christmas reminder from 2006

