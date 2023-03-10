These Sunderland bonny babies will be all grown up now.

In fact, they will be in their 40s and 50s as these Sunderland Echo archive photos come from 1978 and 1979.

We have eight more photos to share of proud parents and the little one who they put in for the Bonny Baby competition back in the day.

The Echo photographers were there to capture these nostalgic photos.

See if you can spot someone you know.

1 . File pic old ref number 27759 Sunderland Echo Bonny Baby Competition 1979 0 - 8 months group Sunderland Echo- Borough Council baby competiton. see Wednesday August 8 1979 Sunderland Carnival Bonny Baby Competition The winners in the category for babies up to 8 months old in 1979. The competition was run by the council and Sunderland Echo. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Winners all A lovely scene from the 1978 competition. Does it bring back memories for you? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . A full house in 1978 The Bonny Baby was a huge attraction at the Sunderland Carnival in 1978. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . Competition memories from 1978 Huge interest in the 1978 competition. There might be a face in the crowd that you recognise. Photo: se Photo Sales