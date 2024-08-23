11 Sunderland coffee shops pictured in a brilliant brew of photos from the past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 15:09 BST

We are refreshing your memories with 11 coffee shop photos from Wearside’s past.

Whether you loved Louis, adored Esquires or had a fondness for Fausto, we have it all.

There are photos from 2005 to 2018 of shops from the past and some which are still going strong.

Enjoy the coffee-flavoured journey into the Echo archives.

1. Drink in the memories

Gillian Richardson posed for this photo outside her shop, Richardson's in Chester-le-Street, in May 2005.

2. Checking out a Chester-le-Street favourite

Gillian Richardson posed for this photo outside her shop, Richardson's in Chester-le-Street, in May 2005. | se

A view of the new coffee shop at Richardson's Garden Centre in Cold Heseldon in August 2005.

3. Coffee in Cold Heseldon

A view of the new coffee shop at Richardson's Garden Centre in Cold Heseldon in August 2005. | se

Jeremy Elder had every reason to celebrate in August 2006. His business, Leaf Bark & Berries, expanded its range of goods and opened a coffee shop.

4. Expanding in Seaham

Jeremy Elder had every reason to celebrate in August 2006. His business, Leaf Bark & Berries, expanded its range of goods and opened a coffee shop. | se

