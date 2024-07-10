Seven pictures from a night out in Sunderland in 2005, including Luma and Ttonic

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Jul 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 11:11 BST

What a bustling hive of activity Sunderland was on a night out in 2005.

All of this happened and the Echo was there to capture it in a gallery of photos.

Some of you were out to celebrate a birthday and others just wanted to socialise with pals.

But whatever your reason was for going out, here is your chance to re-live it all, 19 years on.

Taking you back to memories of a 2005 night out.

1. Socialising in Sunderland

1. Socialising in Sunderland

These pals were having loads of fun on their night out in 2005.

2. Great times with friends

2. Great times with friends

Balloons and plenty of smiles from this party of friends 19 years ago.

3. Birthday memories

3. Birthday memories

Waiting to go in for their night of socialising in Sunderland 19 years ago.

4. Queues in 2005

4. Queues in 2005

