All of this happened and the Echo was there to capture it in a gallery of photos.

Some of you were out to celebrate a birthday and others just wanted to socialise with pals.

But whatever your reason was for going out, here is your chance to re-live it all, 19 years on.

1 . Socialising in Sunderland Taking you back to memories of a 2005 night out. | se Photo Sales

2 . Great times with friends These pals were having loads of fun on their night out in 2005. | se Photo Sales

3 . Birthday memories Balloons and plenty of smiles from this party of friends 19 years ago. | se Photo Sales

4 . Queues in 2005 Waiting to go in for their night of socialising in Sunderland 19 years ago. | se Photo Sales