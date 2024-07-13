Seven Sunderland paddling pool pictures from the 1930s to the 1980s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Jul 2024, 05:04 BST

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside - especially if it means splashing about in Roker paddling pool.

It’s been a must-visit part of Wearside for children for decades as these Sunderland Echo archive photos show.

We’ve got a 1938 view of the pool and the Beach Cafe, and then it’s on to 1952 when kids took a paddle even though it was freezing.

Fast forward to hotter days in 1974 and 1988. Now it’s your turn to share - but only after browsing through our archive collection.

Come on in, the memories from Roker are lovely.

1. Dive in for memories

Come on in, the memories from Roker are lovely. | se

Photo Sales
The Beach Cafe and the children's paddling pool at Roker pictured in 1938.

2. Back to the 30s

The Beach Cafe and the children's paddling pool at Roker pictured in 1938. | se

Photo Sales
It's 72 years since these youngsters cooled off with a great day in the pool in 1952.

3. Flashback to 1952

It's 72 years since these youngsters cooled off with a great day in the pool in 1952. | se

Photo Sales
Although the water was cold these children enjoyed themselves in the children's bathing pool at Roker in 1952.

4. Fun in 1952

Although the water was cold these children enjoyed themselves in the children's bathing pool at Roker in 1952. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandsummerNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice