When Sunderland's Vaux horses were champions in 1988

‘Our horses are delivering beer in Sunderland five days a week’

They were Sunderland’s most famous horses and they were award winners in the 1980s.

The Vaux horses swept the boards in the 1988 show and carriage-driving season.

So much more than deliverers of beer

They had one of their best seasons on record, carrying off many of the country’s best awards.

The Vaux team won seven trophies at the Royal Show in Windsor, including three firsts and the Royal Show Challenge Cup.

Bob Stobbart lets Regal, one of the Vaux horses, have a drink out of one of the trophies that he helped to win. | se

Samson was a Champion Cup winner

Closer to home, Samson and Norseman won the Champion Cup at the Durham Show as well as a first for the pairs competition.

The horses also competed at Yorkshire, Kelso, Cambridge, Newark and Peterborough, winning more than 25 awards.

Stables foreman Bob Stobbart said at the time: “Unlike other breweries, Vaux has a working stable. Our horses are delivering beer in Sunderland five days a week as well as competing in competitions. I am very pleased with our success this season.”

