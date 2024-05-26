Seven sounds from Sunderland's past, from the shipyard buzzer to the Roker Roar

We are sounding a new appeal for Echo followers to get in touch.

Tell us about the noises that you associate with Sunderland’s past. To give you some inspiration, here are some of ours.

There’s the noise of the shipyard buzzer, pit cages and the Roker Roar.

What about the magnificent sound of the planes at the air show, or the Vaux horses and drays on their rounds.

We have reminders of them all in this Echo archive tribute. Have a look and then come up with your own suggestions.

1 . Sounds like memories Re-living some of the noises we associate with Wearside's past.

2 . Sounding out the danger A sound that spelled danger in the Second World War. This Echo photo shows one of the town's air raid sirens.

3 . A magnificent sight - and sound The sound of the Vaux horses and dray out on their rounds. Here they are in 1949.

4 . Sound of the launch A 165 ft high view at Thompson's shipyard of the British Cavalier in May 1962. A cacophony of ships' sirens, tugs' hooters, car horns and the cheers of 5,000 spectators on both banks of the Wear marked the launch of Sunderland's biggest ship.