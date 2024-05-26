Seven sounds from Sunderland's past, from the shipyard buzzer to the Roker Roar

We are sounding a new appeal for Echo followers to get in touch.
Tell us about the noises that you associate with Sunderland’s past. To give you some inspiration, here are some of ours.
There’s the noise of the shipyard buzzer, pit cages and the Roker Roar.
What about the magnificent sound of the planes at the air show, or the Vaux horses and drays on their rounds.
We have reminders of them all in this Echo archive tribute. Have a look and then come up with your own suggestions.
