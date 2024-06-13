Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lesson in the history of Bishopwearmouth School

It’s 60 years since class was dismissed one last time from a Sunderland school.

Fifty six students at Bishopwearmouth School presented their homework for final inspection in 1964.

Just behind the theatre

It brought an end to 110 years of education at the school which could be found just behind the Empire Theatre.

But what a history it had. The school was regarded as a pioneer of local elementary education.

The school was pictured in 1964 just before it closed for good. | se

The building was known as Bishopwearmouth National School when it first opened its doors to boys in 1854 with lessons costing 6d a week per scholar.

A department for girls opened in January 11, 1869 and it was all change in the early 1900s when it was re-named Bishopwearmouth Church of England School.

Some of the school's female pupils having a great time on a stay at Middleton Camp in 1949. | se

A school with notable ex-pupils

Among the most notable alumni were Gibb McLaughlin who starred in films such as Oliver Twist and Hobson’s Choice, and Charlie Wallace who played for Aston Villa in the 1913 FA Cup Final - against Sunderland.

The Sunderland FA Cup Final team of 1913. They won the league but lost the FA Cup Final to an Aston Villa team which included former Bishopwearmouth pupil Charlie Wallace. | se

The pupils had a close shave in 1941 when a bomb fell in the girls school yard. Pupils were given a few hours off while the crater was filled with rubble.

One of the many air raids to cause devastation in Sunderland in 1941. | se

Dwindling numbers of students meant the girls and boys departments had to be amalgamated in December 1952.

A new future at Bishop Harland

And when the school finally closed in 1964, the remaining pupils were sent to Bishop Harland Primary at Red House.