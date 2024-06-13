The last days of Sunderland's Bishopwearmouth School, remembered 60 years on
It’s 60 years since class was dismissed one last time from a Sunderland school.
Fifty six students at Bishopwearmouth School presented their homework for final inspection in 1964.
It brought an end to 110 years of education at the school which could be found just behind the Empire Theatre.
But what a history it had. The school was regarded as a pioneer of local elementary education.
The building was known as Bishopwearmouth National School when it first opened its doors to boys in 1854 with lessons costing 6d a week per scholar.
A department for girls opened in January 11, 1869 and it was all change in the early 1900s when it was re-named Bishopwearmouth Church of England School.
A school with notable ex-pupils
Among the most notable alumni were Gibb McLaughlin who starred in films such as Oliver Twist and Hobson’s Choice, and Charlie Wallace who played for Aston Villa in the 1913 FA Cup Final - against Sunderland.
The pupils had a close shave in 1941 when a bomb fell in the girls school yard. Pupils were given a few hours off while the crater was filled with rubble.
Dwindling numbers of students meant the girls and boys departments had to be amalgamated in December 1952.
A new future at Bishop Harland
And when the school finally closed in 1964, the remaining pupils were sent to Bishop Harland Primary at Red House.
