The lookout house in Sunderland which stood for 160 years

It may not look impressive but this Sunderland house packed all sorts of history into its 160 years.

It was once a lifeboat station, and used to be a lookout post.

The Admiralty once owned it and Sunderland’s sea cadets used to be based there.

Sunderland's foyboatmen next to the house which had stood for 160 years.

And it was once the base for the skilled foyboatmen of Sunderland whose job was to guide big vessels in and out of port.

In fact, the foyboat crews were the last occupants of the building and they took up residence at the end of the Second World War.

The house was found on the North Foreshore until fate caught up with it in 1961.

A redevelopment plan for the area was put forward and it meant the building which had been there since 1800 was facing its final days before demolition.

A close-up on the house which was on the North Foreshore.

