Amazing cine footage showing Wearsiders enjoying the warm weather in 1957 has been shared with us.

Have a look at this clip which shows Roker lighthouse, beach scenes and dozens of children taking part in a treasure hunt.

A trip down the River Wear

Children enjoying a 1957 treasure hunt on the beach. Photo: North East Film Archive.

It comes to us courtesy of the North East Film Archive (NEFA) whose vaults are a real treasure of memories.

This latest clip is a small section of a 32-minute amateur movie which looked at different sections of the River Wear.

Our section focuses on the end of the Wear’s journey, as it approaches Sunderland. It includes sandy coves and - moving down the coast - sand dunes and a children’s competition on a beach.

NEFA has so many treasured films to enjoy

A relaxing 1957 day at the coast. Photo: North East Film Archive.

There’s an old boat which has been transformed into a home, and more besides.

It was originally recorded 67 years ago by George Cummin and is yet another wonderful example of the cine footage held by NEFA.

A hazy day as we look out to sea. Photo: North East Film Archive.

They have previously shared:

70,000 films and tapes

NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.

Tents and shelters adorn the beach in this 1957 still from the NEFA film footage. Photo: North East Film Archive

NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.