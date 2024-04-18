Sunderland on film: Treasure hunts, Roker lighthouse and relaxing on the beach in 1957
Amazing cine footage showing Wearsiders enjoying the warm weather in 1957 has been shared with us.
Have a look at this clip which shows Roker lighthouse, beach scenes and dozens of children taking part in a treasure hunt.
A trip down the River Wear
It comes to us courtesy of the North East Film Archive (NEFA) whose vaults are a real treasure of memories.
This latest clip is a small section of a 32-minute amateur movie which looked at different sections of the River Wear.
Our section focuses on the end of the Wear’s journey, as it approaches Sunderland. It includes sandy coves and - moving down the coast - sand dunes and a children’s competition on a beach.
NEFA has so many treasured films to enjoy
There’s an old boat which has been transformed into a home, and more besides.
It was originally recorded 67 years ago by George Cummin and is yet another wonderful example of the cine footage held by NEFA.
NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.
NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.
If you have cine film of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.
