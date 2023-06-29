Cine film footage shows swimmers braving the North Sea at Seaham in 1963

What could be more bracing than diving into the North Sea for an early morning swim 60 years ago.

Seaham swimmers enjoying an early morning dip 60 years ago.

If you ever wanted proof that open water swimming has been around for decades, here it is.

The footage shows members of the Seaham Harbour Swimming Club having a great time and we can share it with you once more thanks to the Yorkshire and North East Film Archive (NEFA).

The women emerge from the warmth of a Seaham building to walk to the dockside and take the plunge.

Heading to the sea in 1963. Photo: North East Film Archive

The impact of climate change

They take turns to dive in, and even have a go at synchronised swimming.

NEFA passed the footage to the Sunderland Echo as part of their Nature Matters project which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

A bracing swim for these bathers in Seaham. Photo: North East Film Archive.

The project uses moving image to explore the impact of climate and environmental change on our natural landscapes.

'Sea swimming has been a popular activity for years'

A spokesperson for Nature Matters at the Yorkshire and North East Film Archives, said: "It shows how sea swimming has been a popular activity for years and continues to be so along the coastline.

"Outdoor swimming also saw a large growth after the pandemic, when we witnessed a greater re-connection with nature.

A spot of synchronised swimming for these members of the Seaham Harbour Swimming Club. Photo: North East Film Archive.

"Now conversation of sea swimming are linked to discussions of water pollution and ocean health, with Surfers Against Sewage setting up a Real-Time Map to track sewage discharge and pollution risks around the UK.

Put your own films forward

Nature Matters explores the archives through an environmental lens and looks for films with nature-based themes.