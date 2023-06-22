The Tall Ships Races in Sunderland: Remembering the spectacular event with Sunderland as the start port, five years on
This time five years ago, Sunderland was preparing for a cracking start to July with the arrival of the Tall Ships Races.
In 2018, Sunderland had the honour of being the start host port for the incredible event. And over a four-day programme of entertainment, thousands of families on Wearside and across the wider North East basked in the baking sunshine and took in the spectacle of more than 50 vessels as they took centre stage in the River Wear and at the Port of Sunderland.
As the city gets ready to mark five years since that memorable leg of the Tall Ships, let’s revisit some picture memories from July 2018. See how many moments you remember.
