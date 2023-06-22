News you can trust since 1873
The Tall Ships Races in Sunderland: Remembering the spectacular event with Sunderland as the start port, five years on

This time five years ago, Sunderland was preparing for a cracking start to July with the arrival of the Tall Ships Races.
Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

In 2018, Sunderland had the honour of being the start host port for the incredible event. And over a four-day programme of entertainment, thousands of families on Wearside and across the wider North East basked in the baking sunshine and took in the spectacle of more than 50 vessels as they took centre stage in the River Wear and at the Port of Sunderland.

As the city gets ready to mark five years since that memorable leg of the Tall Ships, let’s revisit some picture memories from July 2018. See how many moments you remember.

Wearmouth Bridge looked spectacular as Sunderland's Tall Ships Race celebration came to a close in July 2018.

1. Wearmouth Bridge looked spectacular on Friday night as part of Sunderland's Tall Ships Race celebration.

Wearmouth Bridge looked spectacular as Sunderland's Tall Ships Race celebration came to a close in July 2018. Photo: Kevin Brady

Ships sit side by side in the River Wear as part of Sunderland's Tall Ships hosting duties in 2018.

2. There they go

Ships sit side by side in the River Wear as part of Sunderland's Tall Ships hosting duties in 2018. Photo: Frank Reid

Members of the public making memories on De Gallant during its visit to Sunderland.

3. A trip to remember

Members of the public making memories on De Gallant during its visit to Sunderland. Photo: Kevin Brady

Blue skies as the second day of The Tall Ships Races in Sunderland got underway.

4. A summer's day

Blue skies as the second day of The Tall Ships Races in Sunderland got underway. Photo: Kevin Brady

