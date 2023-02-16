Nine 'faces in the crowd' photos from the Tall Ships in Sunderland in 2018

Where has the time gone. It is coming up for five years since the Tall Ships Races came to Sunderland.

Tens of thousands of you watched live music, theatre shows, enjoyed a crew parade and most of all, got to look round some majestic ships.

Throughout the festival, Sunderland Echo photographers were there to capture the faces in the crowd.

Perhaps we got you on camera as you enjoyed a boat trip or listened to live acts on the Town Moor.

Let’s sail back through the years and enjoy the memories once more.

Waves from 2018 Enjoying their time on board a ship on Day 3 of the event.

Photo memories Getting it all on camera. There were thousands of people who took home photo memories of their days out.

Chilling by the waterside A chance to relax on the penultimate day of the Sunderland leg of the races in July 2018.

Singing in the sun One of the local schools which formed part of the The Tall Ships choirs on stage at at St Peters.