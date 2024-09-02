Be a lifesaver - just like these Sunderland blood donors were in years gone by

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These incredible Sunderland people were lifesavers and you could be too.

This is just a small selection of the public who took time to give blood on Wearside in the past.

But the NHS needs more people to come forward as thousands of empty slots are still available at the 25 fixed donor centres in towns and cities across England.

Great work in Fulwell

These Echo archive photos show donors who donated in Sunderland.

Here’s the scene at Fulwell Methodist Church in October 2009 where members of the public were in safe hands as they gave blood.

Have a look at another keen volunteer who stepped forward at the same session.

Stocks could decline again

An NHS statement said: “Thanks to an amazing response from donors and hospitals temporarily using less blood, stock levels have improved since NHS Blood and Transplant triggered Amber Alert for O type blood on 25 July 2024.”

The statement added: “But once demand returns to normal levels, blood stocks could decline once again unless donors fill the thousands of empty slots currently still available at the 25 fixed donor centres in towns and cities across England.

“While donor centres have been more than 90 percent full since Amber was declared, fill rates drop off sharply over the coming weeks. Centres are just 40 percent full in the middle of September and this drops to 21 percent by the end of October.”

80,000 appointments available

There are around 80,000 appointments still available to book between now and the end of October. The NHS urgently needs donors to fill these to ensure stock levels are sustainable.

To register to donate and to book an appointment, visit the NHS Blood and Transplant website, use the GiveBloodNHS app or call 0300 123 23 23.