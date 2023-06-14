Celebrating Sunderland's everyday lifesavers on World Blood Donor Day
A retro tribute to Wearside's blood donors - because you're the best
It's National Blood Week. And not only that - it's World Blood Donor Day on June 14.
This Sunderland Echo flashback through the years could be just the thing for you if are a giving type of person.
Did you know - becoming a donor can help to save up to 3 lives an hour.
It can combat cancer, be vital during surgery and enhance the lives of others.
Just imagine saving a life. You potentially could by giving blood. Find out more at https://www.blood.co.uk
And in the meantime, look at these Wearside people who have already done their bit.
