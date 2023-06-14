News you can trust since 1873
Celebrating Sunderland's everyday lifesavers on World Blood Donor Day

A retro tribute to Wearside's blood donors - because you're the best

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST

It's National Blood Week. And not only that - it's World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

This Sunderland Echo flashback through the years could be just the thing for you if are a giving type of person.

Did you know - becoming a donor can help to save up to 3 lives an hour.

It can combat cancer, be vital during surgery and enhance the lives of others.

Just imagine saving a life. You potentially could by giving blood. Find out more at https://www.blood.co.uk

And in the meantime, look at these Wearside people who have already done their bit.

Every one of these people has played a part in blood donation. Could you be next?

Making a difference in 2009.

You've got to hand it to these intrepid Sunderland cyclists - Barry Holyoake, John Brewis and Chris Brewis. They rode coast to coast in 2 days in 2004 and persuaded 100 workmates to become blood donors.

Veterinary nurse Rachel Smith from Vets4Pets in Sunderland had a special cause to promote in 2009 - because pets need donated blood too.

