Chipsters had great fun between 1991 and 2009 when they got to do everything from sandcastle building to going on ferry trips down the Wear.
1. Check out these Chipper scenes
Summertime memories of the Chipper Club from 1991 to 2009. | se
2. Projecting a 1983 memory
Pennywell Comprehensive School pupil Clive Tucker got a guided tour of the Sunderland Empire Theatre for winning an Echo Chipper Club "Spot the Difference" competition in 1983
He is pictured third right with his brother and two friends, as well as projection room technical manager Mel James. | se
3. Wonderful on the Wear
These Chipper Club members had great fun on a River Wear ferry trip in 1991. | se
4. Bouncing back to Crowtree
Bouncy castle fun for these Chipsters at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1991. | se
