Nine pictures of Sunderland summer Chipper Club events from 1991 to 2009

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:01 BST

Check out these Chipper Club scenes - all from Sunderland Summers in years gone by.

Chipsters had great fun between 1991 and 2009 when they got to do everything from sandcastle building to going on ferry trips down the Wear.

They went behind the scenes at the Empire Theatre and had parties at Crowtree Leisure Centre.

Re-live it all in these Echo archive photos.

Summertime memories of the Chipper Club from 1991 to 2009.

1. Check out these Chipper scenes

Summertime memories of the Chipper Club from 1991 to 2009. | se

Photo Sales
Pennywell Comprehensive School pupil Clive Tucker got a guided tour of the Sunderland Empire Theatre for winning an Echo Chipper Club "Spot the Difference" competition in 1983 He is pictured third right with his brother and two friends, as well as projection room technical manager Mel James.

2. Projecting a 1983 memory

Pennywell Comprehensive School pupil Clive Tucker got a guided tour of the Sunderland Empire Theatre for winning an Echo Chipper Club "Spot the Difference" competition in 1983 He is pictured third right with his brother and two friends, as well as projection room technical manager Mel James. | se

Photo Sales
These Chipper Club members had great fun on a River Wear ferry trip in 1991.

3. Wonderful on the Wear

These Chipper Club members had great fun on a River Wear ferry trip in 1991. | se

Photo Sales
Bouncy castle fun for these Chipsters at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1991.

4. Bouncing back to Crowtree

Bouncy castle fun for these Chipsters at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1991. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaSeaburnSeaside

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.