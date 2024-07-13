Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks were two of the biggest stars of a TV programme which dominated Saturday afternoon viewing back in the day.

Wrestling was an unmissable part of World of Sport and who can forget the household names of Adrian Street, Kendo Nagasaki, Rollerball Rocco and Mick McManus.

But the biggest names of them all were the two who came to Sunderland in 1983.

Big D in the Crowtree house

The irresistible force met the immovable object when wrestling giants Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks clashed at the Crowtree Leisure Centre.

The Echo report of the event said: “Cheered into, and out of the ring by hordes of acolytes to the tannoyed strains of “We Shall Not Be Moved, ” which lent an Anfield atmosphere to the whole affair, Big D then proceeded to cast himself in the role of hero.

Chants of Easy Easy

“Continually pausing mid-grip to lead the audience in chants of “Easy, Easy, ” the grapple fans’ biggest goodie led his tag team to a two falls to one win over Haystacks and his hairy cohort, The Thing.

“The night’s action had started with an entertaining, if not altogether sporting clash between Eddie Riley and Tally Ho Kaye, which ended with Riley limping from the ring.”

If you were a grapple fan of the 1970s and 1980s, tell us more by emailing [email protected]