All aboard for a gallery of memories of Wearside nanas and grandads on their over-60s summer coach trips.
We just love these Echo photos from the 1970s and 1980s, showing Sunderland pensioners having a great time as they headed to Gretna Green, Scarborough, and the Border Country.
See if you can spot someone you know from the Steels Club, Hylton Castle over-60s, Ryhope over-60s or the Wearmouth Colliery pensioners.
1 / 3
