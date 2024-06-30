Seven pictures of Sunderland's nanas and grandads enjoying coach trips in the 1970s and 1980s

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Jun 2024, 06:16 BST

Didn’t they have a lovely time the day they went to Gretna Green, Scarborough and South Shields

All aboard for a gallery of memories of Wearside nanas and grandads on their over-60s summer coach trips.

We just love these Echo photos from the 1970s and 1980s, showing Sunderland pensioners having a great time as they headed to Gretna Green, Scarborough, and the Border Country.

See if you can spot someone you know from the Steels Club, Hylton Castle over-60s, Ryhope over-60s or the Wearmouth Colliery pensioners.

All aboard the bus for the day trip. Here are 7 of them from the 1970s and 1980s.

1. Didn't they have a lovely time

All aboard the bus for the day trip. Here are 7 of them from the 1970s and 1980s. | se

Photo Sales
Steels Club members were ready for their outing in the Summer of 1974.

2. Summertime with Steels Club

Steels Club members were ready for their outing in the Summer of 1974. | se

Photo Sales
These pensioners were having an evening at the Empire Theatre, paid for by the Rotary Club, in 1975.

3. A night at the theatre

These pensioners were having an evening at the Empire Theatre, paid for by the Rotary Club, in 1975. | se

Photo Sales
The Sunderland branch of the Combined Services Ladies Association in 1979. Here they are on their first annual outing and they were going to Scarborough.

4. Off to Scarborough

The Sunderland branch of the Combined Services Ladies Association in 1979. Here they are on their first annual outing and they were going to Scarborough. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaHolidaysCoach

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.