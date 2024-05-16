Nine pictures of 'Mighty St Patrick's' school in Ryhope over the years

It’s a school which certainly makes its mark.
We took a look back at 9 of the other great moments that St Patrick’s - the school with a motto of small but mighty - made it into the headlines.
1. Super at St Patrick's
It's a school with a great reputation and here's a set of Sunderland Echo archive scenes to give you a flavour of its past.
2. Bless. Their first day in 2004
A line-up of new starters who posed for their first school photo in the Echo 20 years ago.
3. On board with a 2005 memory
Jake Jenkins and Robbie Middlebrook were enjoying their game of chess with a difference in this photo from 19 years ago.
4. Skills on show in 2005
A day of football fun at Crowtree Leisure Centre in January 2005. Tell us if you were there.
