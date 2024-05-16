Nine pictures of 'Mighty St Patrick's' school in Ryhope over the years

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th May 2024, 10:39 BST

Small but mighty school has been a big part in Ryhope life for decades

It’s a school which certainly makes its mark.

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary was back in the news thanks to its latest Ofsted report.

The school was judged as good in all areas, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

We took a look back at 9 of the other great moments that St Patrick’s - the school with a motto of small but mighty - made it into the headlines.

It's a school with a great reputation and here's a set of Sunderland Echo archive scenes to give you a flavour of its past.

1. Super at St Patrick's

A line-up of new starters who posed for their first school photo in the Echo 20 years ago.

2. Bless. Their first day in 2004

Jake Jenkins and Robbie Middlebrook were enjoying their game of chess with a difference in this photo from 19 years ago.

3. On board with a 2005 memory

A day of football fun at Crowtree Leisure Centre in January 2005. Tell us if you were there.

4. Skills on show in 2005

