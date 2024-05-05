Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspectors described how staff at the school put pupils at the “heart of all decisions” and have “high levels of expectations” for all the children.

Pupils were commended for their “positive” attitudes to learning and how they “embody” the school’s values, including compassion and tolerance, and the school’s motto of ‘small but mighty’.

Staff and children at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School have been celebrating their good Ofsted report.

Inspectors also praised the “purposeful learning environment that pervades the school” and the high levels of pupil attendance.

Ofsted also received positive feedback from its parental survey with one parent highlighting how ‘the school creates a safe environment where my children are comfortable to be themselves and accept everyone.’

Another parent commented: “St Patrick’s is very much part of the Ryhope community.”

After receiving the report, executive headteacher Jane Ward said: “The report is a wonderful reflection of the hard work of both staff and pupils but also of the fantastic support that parents and carers give us.

“The report highlights that we truly are a school family that puts the importance of community at the heart of all we do.”

Lead inspector Richard Beadnall was fulsome in his praise of the school’s “ high-quality curriculum” which he described as “relevant and exciting for pupils”.

Mr Beadnall also commended the quality of teaching and learning and development of children’s literacy.

He said: “Lessons enable pupils to embed their learning and apply their prior knowledge to new contexts.

“The school’s provision for phonics is effective and as a result of consistent teaching, pupils develop secure phonics knowledge.

“They become confident and fluent readers and pupils across school have a tangible love of reading.”

He also praised the school’s provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and personal development.

He said: “Provision for pupils with SEND meets their needs and procedures for identifying pupils’ individual needs are thorough.

“Adults put effective support in place for pupils who need it.

“The school’s intentions for high-quality personal development are clear.

“Leaders plan rich opportunities that extend beyond the academic curriculum.

“These include pupils performing at Durham Cathedral and visits to a residential home for the elderly.

“Pupils participate in a wide range of extra-curricular activities and these are well attended by pupils.”

The report also highlighted how children “enjoy” coming to school and are proud of Ryhope and its heritage.