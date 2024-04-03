Nine rambling pictures celebrating National Walking Day in Sunderland - Barnes, Hylton Castle and West Rainton included

Join us at Thornhill, Roker Park and Grange Park

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:44 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 14:44 BST

Here's a step back in time for you to enjoy.

We've got nine retro Echo views of ramblers, strollers and walkers out and about in Wearside.

And it's a great time to put them back in the spotlight with National Walking Day on the way on April 3.

It's aim is to promote the health benefits of a good stroll.

And to get you inspired, here are scenes from Hylton Castle, Roker Park, West Rainton and more.

Counting down to National Walking Day with these Wearside retro scenes.

1. A wealth of walking scenes

Counting down to National Walking Day with these Wearside retro scenes.

They sang as they went. That's the children of West Rainton Primary School who dressed as Second World War evacuees and sang songs from the era in a 2005 project.

2. Walking back to West Rainton

They sang as they went. That's the children of West Rainton Primary School who dressed as Second World War evacuees and sang songs from the era in a 2005 project.

Wildspace Officer Sandra Dobigny, right, led walkers on a route along the clifftops in a local nature reserves ramble 19 years ago.

3. A clifftop stroll in 2005

Wildspace Officer Sandra Dobigny, right, led walkers on a route along the clifftops in a local nature reserves ramble 19 years ago.

Staff, parents and pupils from Thornhill School walked along the beach to South Shields to raise money for Cancer Research in 2005.

4. On the beach

Staff, parents and pupils from Thornhill School walked along the beach to South Shields to raise money for Cancer Research in 2005.

