Here's a step back in time for you to enjoy.

We've got nine retro Echo views of ramblers, strollers and walkers out and about in Wearside.

And it's a great time to put them back in the spotlight with National Walking Day on the way on April 3.

It's aim is to promote the health benefits of a good stroll.

And to get you inspired, here are scenes from Hylton Castle, Roker Park, West Rainton and more.

1 . A wealth of walking scenes Counting down to National Walking Day with these Wearside retro scenes. Photo Sales

2 . Walking back to West Rainton They sang as they went. That's the children of West Rainton Primary School who dressed as Second World War evacuees and sang songs from the era in a 2005 project. Photo Sales

3 . A clifftop stroll in 2005 Wildspace Officer Sandra Dobigny, right, led walkers on a route along the clifftops in a local nature reserves ramble 19 years ago. Photo Sales

4 . On the beach Staff, parents and pupils from Thornhill School walked along the beach to South Shields to raise money for Cancer Research in 2005. Photo Sales