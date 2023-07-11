As a child growing up in Washington, I remember passing the castle when travelling by bus into Sunderland, often on route to the match with my dad.

Like many people in the city, apart from the odd passing glance out of the window, I didn’t really give it much thought or attention.

Perhaps I should.

Rightly proud of our regional history, people eulogise over the border castles in Northumberland to the north and the history of Durham Castle to the south.

Yet here is a beautiful castle with an equally rich history in our own city which was allowed to go into disrepair.

Fortunately for the city, Hylton Castle resident, Cllr Denny Wilson, was determined to bring years of neglect to an end and embarked on a 25 year mission to see the iconic landmark restored to its former glory.

He said: “The castle had become a complete ruin. It had no roof or floor and was exposed to the weather. It was literally falling down in front of our eyes.

“It had also become a target for antisocial behaviour. There was graffiti on the walls and people even used to come across to the site with golf clubs and balls and use the windows for target practice.”

In 1992, as part of the City Challenge initiative, the Government of the time awarded funding to see the castle restored from its dilapidated state.

“As part of the challenge initiative, local people were asked for a project they would most like to see the money spent on and they said the restoration of Hylton Castle.

“In 1994, Tony Robinson and the Time Team television crew visited the site and we thought we were really getting somewhere,” said Cllr Wilson.

Hylton Castle is open to the public following restoration. Operations manager Nikki Vokes, Cllr Denny Wilson and learning co-ordinator Clare Dodd.

However, the restoration never materialised and the castle continued its slow painful decline.

The castle is owned by English Heritage but is under the care of Sunderland City Council.

Determined not to give up, Denny, who is now councillor for Castle Ward, decided to run for councillor with his main motivation to make the restoration of the castle one of the Council’s main priorities.

After gaining a seat on the Council, Cllr Wilson also helped form the Hylton Castle Trust which now oversees the care and running of the castle on behalf of the Council.

In 2017, the Trust secured funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the City Council and the restoration began.

For Cllr Wilson, the restoration runs much deeper than simply returning the stone work and interior to its former state.

He said: “The castle sits in what would be regarded as quite a deprived area and you often find money seems to get invested in areas which have money, but less so in areas which don’t.

“We have had to fight for every penny and I think if this castle had been on a country estate then it would have been restored years ago.

“Image is very important and the castle was derelict and falling apart. Improving and investing in the area in which people live and giving them something to feel proud about makes you feel better about yourself.

“Restoration of the castle is representative of the regeneration we are now seeing across the city.

“I’m over the moon with the final result. The kids love it and the residents love it.”

One of the mysterious stairways in the castle.

Restoration breathes new life into the castle

Enjoying a tour around the castle it has successfully managed to blend its period features and character with a modern functionality fit for the twenty first century.

Much of the original sandstone brick work remains and as you wander around its corridors you stumble across hidden passageways, cubby holes and even the original water well which is now located in the castle's team rooms.

As you head through the original gatehouse there is a distinctive arched groove in the ceiling from which the portcullis once dropped to prevent any unwelcome visitors entering the castle

Making your way up the stone spiral staircase, you can’t help but imagine what has been witnessed inside these walls during the castle’s 600 year history.

Emerging through the stairwell onto the roof you are treated to panoramic views of the city, including Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire Bridge and the Stadium of Light.

Whilst taking in the view I was met by the castle’s operations manager, Nickki Vokes, who proudly announced: “One of our plans is to start operating abseils from the top of the castle.”

The castle now includes an education room and conference suite in what was at one time the grand hall.

“The castle is still very much at the heart of the local community and every week welcome school children who learn about both the castle and the city’s history and heritage.

“We are also registered to host weddings and people can enjoy afternoon tea every Wednesday to Saturday between 11am and 2.30pm,” said Nikki.

What was the grand hall is now a conference room.

People can also book to enjoy a tour of the castle which takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

One of those leading the tours is former teacher and now learning coordinator, Clare Dodd, who has been taken aback by the reaction of some of the visitors.

She said: “A lot of local people visit the castle and say ‘I never thought I’d get to see it like this’. Some even just burst into tears.

“It’s important to learn about your local history. These walls have been here for 600 years and it’s important to pass on the castle’s history to future generations.

“Hylton Castle was very much a forgotten castle, but it's an amazing building and something the city should be proud of.”

Nickki added: “The castle has been transformed. When I first saw the building it was a shell and the surrounding grounds were just mud.”

The castle tea room.

History of the castle

Hylton Castle was built by Sir William Hylton as a fortified manor house in around 1400, and for generations it stood as a reminder to all of the power and connections of the Hylton family.

The castle remained the home of the Hylton family for generations, providing comfortable accommodation for the family and their high status guests.

The last baron, Sir John Hylton, made major alterations in the 1700s, redesigning the interior and adding the distinctive large Italianate windows that were fashionable at the time.

Eventually, the building passed in to other hands, with new owners including Simon Temple and Lady Mary Bowes of Gibside making their own mark on the building and on the dene, landscaping the surrounding area and converting the gatehouse into a fine stately home.

It was also briefly a school, attended by Joseph Swan, who later gained global fame as the inventor of the light bulb.

In 1862, the house was bought by William Briggs, who turned the Castle into the building that remains today, and it remained the home of the Briggs family until the death of Colonel Charles James Briggs.

Following his death, the castle was sold to the Wearmouth Coal Board in 1908 and also operated as a military barracks during WW1.

However, due to the deteriorating state of the building the Coal Board vacated the castle in the 1950’s where it was sadly then left in a state of disrepair.

Hopefully, following restoration, the castle will now have many more years ahead.

Battle Reenactment Weekend

To mark the restoration and reopening of Hylton Castle, the venue is to play host to a Civil War battle reenactment weekend on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 of July.

Entry is free with the battle being acted out by the English Civil War group.

The event will include horses, firing cannons, activities in the medical unit and a workshop on cooking from the time.

There will also be face painting, food stalls and storytelling.

Hylton Castle Operations manager Nickki Vokes said: “Now is the time to let the people of Sunderland know that the castle is open for them to visit and enjoy.”