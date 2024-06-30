Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s a restaurant with memories to relish.

It’s Harveys, the Sunderland favourite which was the place to go after a night on the town.

We last took a look at it in 2017 and thousands of you followed the story online.

Let’s reflect on what you said back then, with a look at your quotes;

"Lock in at Annabel’s followed by a trip to Harveys. Best burgers ever."

Taking an order at Harvey's in 1983 - a restaurant that thousands of you loved. | se

"I was a student nurse at Ryhope and used to get the miners bus in Park Lane straight out of Harveys, shower and work."

Cheap plonk and a Harvey burger

"Yep, cheap plonk and the Harvey Burger with chips."

"I did love their sweetcorn relish!!!!!"

A night out at Harvey's and then getting the bus at Park Lane station. One reader's memories. | se

"We used to get a bowl of sweetcorn, the cheapest thing on the menu, two spoons and a bottle of wine, you could only get wine with food!!

"Happy days leaving at 4am and being at work for 7."

"Yeah, remember going in there a few times. I loved their burgers, always home-made and boiled, not fried, brilliant. Wish they still had a shop going though."

The sweetcorn relish was perfect after a night out

"Their sweetcorn relish was the best thing after a night out around the town on a Friday night."

Annabels Nightclub celebrating its 32nd birthday advert in November 2000

"loved their barbecue burgers & hot fudge sundae!!"

"Pinching a few mint imperials instead of just one on the way out."

"cheesy chips and garlic bread on our way home from Annabel’s to the nurses’ home at the Royal Infirmary."

‘The lasagne was lush’

"Aww man, I loved this place - half a chicken! Great burgers! And the lasagne was lush too!!...happy days!"

“Boyfriend (now hubby) used to pick me up straight to Harveys for a steak....happy days!"

"Chicken and chips in Harveys after a long night drinking was brilliant."

"out of Fusion into Harveys....baked tattie, big tray of condiments/sauces and a ghost on the landing - class!"

Remember Fusion nightclub, in Park Lane, from the 1970s and 1980s?

"We went most Saturdays after the pub. It was mint and always a celeb or two to be seen. Great burgers as well."

Charboiled burgers at 2am

"Burgers with sweetcorn relish after Annabel’s. Happy days."

"Charboiled burgers @ 2am best ever, after Fusion and The Wine Loft. Happy memories."

Let’s have some more of your restaurant recollections from the 1980s.