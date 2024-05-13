Are you ready for a Joe Mango? How about a Purple Rain?
Or maybe you’d quite like a Raspbery Jack. The good news is - we’ve got them all.
They were all pictured in Sunderland pubs in years gone by and here they are once more in time for World Cocktail Day on May 13.
1. Putting the fizz into your retro photos
Let's shake up the cocktail memories and tell us if you remember these scenes.
2. Gonna make you a retro offer
Laura Redman was serving up Godfather cocktails at the Lambton Worm in April 2009.
3. Mixing it up at Infusion
Infusion deputy manager Chris Hall was shaking it up with a cocktail creation in June 2009.
4. A close-up at Yates
Aimee Pearson with a cocktail at Yates in Burdon Road in July 2009.
