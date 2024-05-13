Nine creative cocktails from Sunderland bars over the years, from Joe Mango to Purple Rain

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th May 2024, 09:54 BST

World Cocktail Day is on the way - drink in these Sunderland memories

Are you ready for a Joe Mango? How about a Purple Rain?

Or maybe you’d quite like a Raspbery Jack. The good news is - we’ve got them all.

They were all pictured in Sunderland pubs in years gone by and here they are once more in time for World Cocktail Day on May 13.

Join us for Echo memories from the Lambton Worm, Gatsby, Yates and Infusion.

Let's shake up the cocktail memories and tell us if you remember these scenes.

1. Putting the fizz into your retro photos

2. Gonna make you a retro offer

3. Mixing it up at Infusion

4. A close-up at Yates

