News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Former Sunderland city centre Yates reopens as Barge & Barrel

The former Yates site has entered a new chapter.

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:40 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One of the city centre's largest pub sites has reopened its doors.

The former Yates has reopened as Barge & BarrelThe former Yates has reopened as Barge & Barrel
The former Yates has reopened as Barge & Barrel

The former Yates pub in Burdon Road reopened last week as The Barge & Barrel with a change in format.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Craft Union Pub Company have converted the popular site, and they say locals have been glad to see it back open for trade.

New additions at the dog-friendly site include a new dartboard, as well as a second pool table.

There will be weekly entertainment at the pub, including a free darts team, which the pub is currently recruiting for.

As well as a range of live entertainment, there's Sky and TNT Sports, so pub-goers can enjoy daily sports coverage. To accompany this, the pub has had a brand-new sound system installed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Angela Gourley, Operator at the Barge & Barrel, said: “I am so excited to reopen the Barge & Barrel and welcome locals back to the newly named venue.

"As a high-street favourite, it’ll be great to have the place back open for guests to come in and enjoy. Community focus is at the heart of everything we plan to do at the pub, so keep an eye out for all the sport and entertainment we’ll have on in the coming months, I look forward to seeing you all there."

As well as the new look and feel, the pub has installed a range of new drinks for guests to enjoy, which include favourites such as Peroni, Cruzcampo, and Amstel, with prices starting from £2.25.

Related topics:Sunderland