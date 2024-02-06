Former Sunderland city centre Yates reopens as Barge & Barrel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the city centre's largest pub sites has reopened its doors.

The former Yates has reopened as Barge & Barrel

The former Yates pub in Burdon Road reopened last week as The Barge & Barrel with a change in format.

Craft Union Pub Company have converted the popular site, and they say locals have been glad to see it back open for trade.

New additions at the dog-friendly site include a new dartboard, as well as a second pool table.

There will be weekly entertainment at the pub, including a free darts team, which the pub is currently recruiting for.

As well as a range of live entertainment, there's Sky and TNT Sports, so pub-goers can enjoy daily sports coverage. To accompany this, the pub has had a brand-new sound system installed.

Angela Gourley, Operator at the Barge & Barrel, said: “I am so excited to reopen the Barge & Barrel and welcome locals back to the newly named venue.

"As a high-street favourite, it’ll be great to have the place back open for guests to come in and enjoy. Community focus is at the heart of everything we plan to do at the pub, so keep an eye out for all the sport and entertainment we’ll have on in the coming months, I look forward to seeing you all there."