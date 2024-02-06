News you can trust since 1873
10 top-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Sunderland

Enter the dragon - Chinese New Year celebrations start from February 10, 2024.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 6th Feb 2024, 13:07 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 13:11 GMT

This year will be the year of the dragon and to mark the event we've rounded up the top-rated Chinese restaurants and take aways in Sunderland, according to Google reviews, with a rating of 4.5 and above.

If you really want to celebrate in style, there will be lion dancing, dragon making, calligraphy, paper cutting activities and more in Sunniside Gardens on Sunday, February 18, from 11am until 3pm. The event is free to attend.

1. New Grangetown Cantonese & Chinese takeaway, Windsor Terrace

The top-rated on Google ratings is New Grangetown Cantonese & Chinese Takeaway in Windsor Terrace with a rating of 4.8. A recent reviewer said: "Excellent food, tasty large portions, staff exceptionally friendly and will do beyond the call of duty to help you. Can't speak highly enough."

2. Chinese Kitchen, Hill View

Coming in at second place with a rating of 4.7 is Chinese Kitchen in Stannington Grove, Hill View. One regular said: "Been using this establishment for many years and in fact don't go elsewhere . The quality and quantity of the food is totally consistent, unfailingly so, would recommend to anyone."

3. Asiana, West Wear Street, City Centre

One of the city centre's most-popular, and largest, restaurants with plenty of space for groups and great views of the River Wear, Asiana has a rating of 4.6. One impressed diner said: "Highly recommend the deep fried crispy chicken with salt and pepper chips."

4. Silver Star, Hendon

Also racking up a 4.6 rating is Silver Star in St Ignatious Close. One reviewer said: "Thoroughly enjoyed the King Prawn curry I bought, defo going back again. Excellent service too."

