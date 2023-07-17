Pictures of Sunderland fans having their say on a year of SAFC drama in 2014

From Gatsby's to the SoL: Sunderland people pictured in 2014

What a year of drama that was. If you like your football to be extra tense and nail biting that is.

Sunderland got to a cup final, pulled off a great escape and came up with a memorable 3-0 derby win in 2014.

Throughout it all, the Echo got your opinion on SAFC and here are some of those faces once more.

See if we got you on camera at Gatsby's, the Stadium of Light or in the city centre.

They all had their say on Sunderland in 2014.

Emma Kershaw had her say on how the derby game would go.

Ted Scott got it right with his prediction of a 3-0 Sunderland win in the 2014 derby. No wonder he was smiling when we caught up with him inside Gatsby's.

Mick, Harvey and Lorna White were at the Stadium of Light to watch Sunderland play Manchester City in the Football League Cup Final.