Gatsby photos to trigger your memories. Have a look.

11 photos from Gatsby in Sunderland, the Park Lane venue which welcomed all these faces over the years

Sunderland on the telly, drinks in hand and smiling staff. What more could you ask for in this set of retro Gatsby photos.

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:34 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:35 GMT

Here we go with a look back through the Echo archives for 9 photos of the Derwent Street/Park Lane venue.

It was standing room only when Sunderland fans watched the Black Cats 3-0 win over Newcastle in 2014.

We’ve got a reminder of the 2009 opening of Gatsby and staff making cocktails in 2011.

Join us for a mix of great archive scenes.

It was wall to wall Sunderland supporters packing out Gatsbys in in 2014. See if you can recognise someone you know.

1. A great day for fans

It was wall to wall Sunderland supporters packing out Gatsbys in in 2014. See if you can recognise someone you know. Photo: Picture by David Allan

Assistant manager Declan Murphy pouring a jacuzzi champagne cocktail in 2010.

2. Refreshing your memories

Assistant manager Declan Murphy pouring a jacuzzi champagne cocktail in 2010. Photo: se

Adam Dickman, right, with memebers of the bar staff 10 years ago.

3. Back to 2013

Adam Dickman, right, with memebers of the bar staff 10 years ago. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Derby delight for these Sunderland fans 9 years ago.

4. Derby day

Derby delight for these Sunderland fans 9 years ago. Photo: Picture by David Allan

