The 42 surprising famous faces who support Sunderland AFC - including TV, music and film stars: photo gallery

There are a whole host of famous faces who count Sunderland as their football team.
By James Copley
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:50 BST

From sports stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club. Here, we take a look at the famous faces who support Sunderland:

Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on.

1. Jordan Pickford

Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on. Photo: Naomi Baker

Sunderland-born Dixoncompeted for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and competed for Great Britain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, finishing 28th in the women's marathon.

2. Alyson Dixon

Sunderland-born Dixoncompeted for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and competed for Great Britain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, finishing 28th in the women's marathon. Photo: Matt Roberts

Sunderland AFC's former owner and chairman Bob Murray CBE was a boyhood fan of the club he later owned.

3. Bob Murray

Sunderland AFC's former owner and chairman Bob Murray CBE was a boyhood fan of the club he later owned. Photo: Matthew Lewis

The Sunderland-born Liverpool captain is a big Black Cats fan having risen through the club's academy. The England international was spotted in the crowd amongst Sunderland supporters as the Wearsiders lost the Capital One Cup final to Manchester City back in 2014.

4. Jordan Henderson

The Sunderland-born Liverpool captain is a big Black Cats fan having risen through the club's academy. The England international was spotted in the crowd amongst Sunderland supporters as the Wearsiders lost the Capital One Cup final to Manchester City back in 2014. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

