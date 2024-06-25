11 cute dogs who auditioned for stage roles in Sunderland and Durham over the years

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Jun 2024, 12:55 BST

We’re wondering if they got the lead

Meet some of the cutest and most talented pooches from Wearside’s past.

All of them auditioned for stage parts in productions at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland and the Gala Theatre in Durham.

We have Echo canine reminders from 1991 to 2020. Join us for a tribute to Badger, Binx, Charlie, Mindy, Zack and more.

The cutest canine line-up from 30 years of theatre auditions.

1. Cue your memories

Stage star Mark Little joined the doggy hopefuls who were bidding for a part in the 1991 panto at the Empire.

2. A part for pooches

TV personality Denise Robertson got a warm greeting from this pooch which was auditioning for a part in Fine, Fine, Fine. The part was on offer at the Gala Theatre in Durham in 2005.

3. A fine show in 2005

Badger the Jack Russell was ready to take the limelight. Here he is at his audition for La Boheme at the Empire in 2006.

4. That's the badger

