Seven pictures toasting Sunderland's City Tea Rooms, from 1994 to 2020

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 15:46 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 15:47 BST

Scenes from 1994 to 2020

We’re serving up memories from Sunniside with a trip to the City Tea Rooms.

Here’s a gallery of photos showing customers and staff through 30 years of the St Thomas Street venue.

Join us for broth, breakfast and a great set of Echo archive photos.

Taking you back to the City Tea Rooms in this gallery of Echo archive photos.

1. Lighting up the past

Taking you back to the City Tea Rooms in this gallery of Echo archive photos. | se

Photo Sales
City Tea Rooms owner Win Weir with a tempting plate of food in a reminder from 1994.

2. Back to the 90s

City Tea Rooms owner Win Weir with a tempting plate of food in a reminder from 1994. | se

Photo Sales
Back to 2003 when a power cut meant Gary Rogers had to work by candlelight.

3. Working in the dark

Back to 2003 when a power cut meant Gary Rogers had to work by candlelight. | se

Photo Sales
A look outside in a reminder from June 2011. Broth, breakfast, pies and pasties among the choices.

4. Taking a look outside

A look outside in a reminder from June 2011. Broth, breakfast, pies and pasties among the choices. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesCafeSunderlandNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.