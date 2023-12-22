Remembering the Chipper Club Christmas parties

Parties, films and competitions - all a part of the fun for Chipsters

Christmas in the Chipper Club was an extra special occasion for Wearside children back in the day.

It meant parties or even a chance to see a Walt Disney film.

Off to the Odeon

There were prizes to be won on the favourite Echo page for kids and here's some of the fun you might remember from the Chipper Club's past.

In 1980, ninety Chipsters won a competition to see a Walt Disney film at the Odeon.

A special showing of Snow White for these Chipsters at the Odeon in 1980.

To qualify, they had to correctly name all of the seven dwarfs.

Each of the winners, and their chosen guest, got to see Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Face painting and ice cream

In 1990, the treat was a Christmas party at Chambers nightclub and here are some of the children who were there.

Party time for these Chipper Club members in Chambers nightclub at Christmas 1990.

They had balloons, face painting, games and ice cream.

In 1995, you could win a Meccano set just in time for Christmas.

Here are John and Melissa Cowan who did just that - and got their photo in the Echo.

John and Melissa Cowan were the Chipper Meccano competition winners in December 1995.

Lots of you will remember writing your 'Dear Uncle Derek' letters.

You got to see your letters in the paper

As long as you were aged between five and 15, all you needed to become a member was a completed Chipper Club enrolment form with your full name, address and that most important date - your birthday.

The Chipper page was a journal with a host of jokes, letters and poems.

Children sent lovely letters sent to Uncle Derek telling him about their pets, funny stories and their families, accompanied by some great drawings.