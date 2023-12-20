News you can trust since 1873
Pictures from Sunderland in the 1990s, when these songs by East 17, Whitney Houston, Westlife and the Spice Girls made Christmas Number One

Mince pies, Chipper Club and Binns: Now that's a Sunderland Christmas

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Dec 2023, 04:04 GMT

What a decade for chart hits at Christmas - and what a set of Sunderland memories we have for you.

We're talking about the 1990s when East 17, Whitney Houston, Westlife and the Spice Girls all had festive number ones.

We've matched each year of the decade with a Sunderland scene.

Join us for a journey to Binns, Quarry View School, Chambers and Hylton Red House.

It's a gallery of 1990s Wearside scenes. It's your memories we want.

1. A wealth of memories

A pensioners Christmas party at McDonalds in High Street West in 1990. Perhaps the music for their party was Cliff Richard's Saviour's Day. After all, it was number one that year.

2. Get stuck in with memories

The English Martyrs Junior School Christmas disco party. They were having fun in 1991 - the year when Queen topped the charts with Bohemian Rhapsody/These Are The Days Of Our Lives.

3. Disco time

The Christmas Lights switch on in Mowbray Park in 1992. That was the year that Whitney Houston led the way with I Will Always Love You.

4. All aglow in Mowbray Park

