Pictures from Sunderland in the 1990s, when these songs by East 17, Whitney Houston, Westlife and the Spice Girls made Christmas Number One
Mince pies, Chipper Club and Binns: Now that's a Sunderland Christmas
What a decade for chart hits at Christmas - and what a set of Sunderland memories we have for you.
We're talking about the 1990s when East 17, Whitney Houston, Westlife and the Spice Girls all had festive number ones.
We've matched each year of the decade with a Sunderland scene.
Join us for a journey to Binns, Quarry View School, Chambers and Hylton Red House.
