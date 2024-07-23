And it meant that only five collieries remained open when it shut in July 1991.

The Sunderland Echo was there to record these scenes when the 40 workers completed the three-minute cage journey to finish their final shift.

Re-live the day when another part of the Durham coalfield era came to an end.

1 . Last days of Dawdon pit The final shift emerges from Dawdon Colliery, marking the end of an era.

2 . A million memories from 1987 Just four years before its closure, the pit produced one million tonnes of coal.

3 . End of an era Eighty four years of mining history ended in July 1991 with the last shift at Dawdon Colliery.

4 . Times gone by Dawdon's closure left only five pits still working in the Durham coalfield.