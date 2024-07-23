And it meant that only five collieries remained open when it shut in July 1991.
The Sunderland Echo was there to record these scenes when the 40 workers completed the three-minute cage journey to finish their final shift.
1. Last days of Dawdon pit
The final shift emerges from Dawdon Colliery, marking the end of an era. | se
2. A million memories from 1987
Just four years before its closure, the pit produced one million tonnes of coal. | se
3. End of an era
Eighty four years of mining history ended in July 1991 with the last shift at Dawdon Colliery. | se
4. Times gone by
Dawdon's closure left only five pits still working in the Durham coalfield. | se
