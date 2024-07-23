Watch: Last days of Dawdon pit captured in an Echo tribute

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:38 BST

Eighty four years of mining history came to an end when Dawdon pit closed.

And it meant that only five collieries remained open when it shut in July 1991.

The Sunderland Echo was there to record these scenes when the 40 workers completed the three-minute cage journey to finish their final shift.

Re-live the day when another part of the Durham coalfield era came to an end.

The final shift emerges from Dawdon Colliery, marking the end of an era.

The final shift emerges from Dawdon Colliery, marking the end of an era.

Just four years before its closure, the pit produced one million tonnes of coal.

Just four years before its closure, the pit produced one million tonnes of coal.

Eighty four years of mining history ended in July 1991 with the last shift at Dawdon Colliery.

Eighty four years of mining history ended in July 1991 with the last shift at Dawdon Colliery.

Dawdon's closure left only five pits still working in the Durham coalfield.

Dawdon's closure left only five pits still working in the Durham coalfield.

