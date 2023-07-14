News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

On film: The swimming pool with lovely warm water all year round

The 1970s on film: Open air swimming at Dawdon in the warmest pool in the North East

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read

Come on in - the water was lovely.

This is one place in the North East where you really could say the pool was warm and welcoming all year round.

Jumping off the high boards at Dawdon pit pool.Jumping off the high boards at Dawdon pit pool.
Jumping off the high boards at Dawdon pit pool.

It's Dawdon pit pool and children flocked there for swimming sessions back in the day.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These children did in 1974 when all of these Sunderland Echo archive photos were taken.

Perfect for a summer swimming session.Perfect for a summer swimming session.
Perfect for a summer swimming session.

Jumping off the high boards

They show novice swimmers attached to ropes for safety. Meanwhile, more daring youngsters were having a go from the diving boards.

Novice swimmers practise in the pool.Novice swimmers practise in the pool.
Novice swimmers practise in the pool.

The venue was also used as a place for swimming meetings, such as one in 1952 when a team from  Shotts Swimming Club, of Lanarkshire, Scotland, took on Dawdon Colliery Amateur Swimming Club. 

And an international diving match between Great Britain and Italy was also arranged at the venue which was attached to Dawdon pit.

An undated Sunderland Echo photo of Dawdon Colliery.An undated Sunderland Echo photo of Dawdon Colliery.
An undated Sunderland Echo photo of Dawdon Colliery.

Summers in the swimming pool

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Did you learn to swim at Dawdon pool or spend your summers there.

Get in touch if you remember a day of swimming in the pit pool. Email chris[email protected]

Related topics:SwimmingSunderlandNostalgiaYoungstersFilmSunderland Echo