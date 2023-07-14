On film: The swimming pool with lovely warm water all year round
The 1970s on film: Open air swimming at Dawdon in the warmest pool in the North East
Come on in - the water was lovely.
This is one place in the North East where you really could say the pool was warm and welcoming all year round.
It's Dawdon pit pool and children flocked there for swimming sessions back in the day.
These children did in 1974 when all of these Sunderland Echo archive photos were taken.
Jumping off the high boards
They show novice swimmers attached to ropes for safety. Meanwhile, more daring youngsters were having a go from the diving boards.
The venue was also used as a place for swimming meetings, such as one in 1952 when a team from Shotts Swimming Club, of Lanarkshire, Scotland, took on Dawdon Colliery Amateur Swimming Club.
And an international diving match between Great Britain and Italy was also arranged at the venue which was attached to Dawdon pit.
Summers in the swimming pool
Get in touch if you remember a day of swimming in the pit pool. Email chris[email protected]