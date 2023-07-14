Come on in - the water was lovely.

This is one place in the North East where you really could say the pool was warm and welcoming all year round.

Jumping off the high boards at Dawdon pit pool.

It's Dawdon pit pool and children flocked there for swimming sessions back in the day.

These children did in 1974 when all of these Sunderland Echo archive photos were taken.

Perfect for a summer swimming session.

Jumping off the high boards

Novice swimmers practise in the pool.

The venue was also used as a place for swimming meetings, such as one in 1952 when a team from Shotts Swimming Club, of Lanarkshire, Scotland, took on Dawdon Colliery Amateur Swimming Club.

And an international diving match between Great Britain and Italy was also arranged at the venue which was attached to Dawdon pit.

An undated Sunderland Echo photo of Dawdon Colliery.

Summers in the swimming pool

