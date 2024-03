The mines of the Durham Coalfield once employed 165,000 people at their height.

But the whole of the industry in the area finally disappeared 30 years ago and the Sunderland Echo is today taking a look at 23 collieries which once provided jobs.

From Wearmouth to Wheatley Hill and Silksworth to Seaham, we have them all.

Watch out for more retro tributes to the pits we once relied on - and the people who worked there.

1 . Coalfield memories galore Pits which once dominated our skyline. Photo Sales

2 . Back in time at Blackhall Here is Blackhall Colliery as it looked on a winter's day in 1947. Its last days were in 1981. Photo Sales

3 . A day at Dorothea Dorothea pit at Newbottle in a 1955 photo. It closed in 1956. Photo Sales